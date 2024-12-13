Sundance Film Festival 2025 Will Premiere Jeff Buckley, Sly Stone, & Chicago House Documentaries

Next year, the 41st Sundance Film Festival takes place from Jan. 23 to Feb. 2 in Park City, Utah. The event will feature premieres of documentaries about Jeff Buckley, Sly Stone, and Chicago House.

As per the festival’s website, It’s Never Over, Jeff Buckley is directed by Amy Berg and includes “never-before-seen footage, exclusive voice messages, and accounts from those closest to him offer a portrait of the captivating singer.”

SLY LIVES! (aka The Burden Of Black Genius) is directed by Questlove, and is an “examination of the life and legacy of Sly & The Family Stone — the groundbreaking band led by the charismatic and enigmatic Sly Stone — captures the band’s rise, reign, and subsequent fadeout while shedding light on the unseen burden that comes with success for Black artists in America.”

Move Ya Body: The Birth Of House is directed by Elegance Bratton and focuses on the South Side of Chicago, featuring a “mix of interviews with the lively characters of house music blended together with an archive treasure, creating a definitive history of a cultural revolution rarely told.”

The festival will also show Selena Y Los Dinos and One To One: John & Yoko, though neither are premieres.