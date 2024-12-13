Fred again.. Remix John Martyn On New Song “Little Mystery”

New Music December 13, 2024 11:08 AM By Tom Breihan

New Music December 13, 2024 11:08 AM By Tom Breihan

Contrary to early reports, superstar producer Fred again.. will not headline next year’s Coachella. That doesn’t seem to bother him too much. Just a few months ago, Fred again.. released ten days, his latest album of utopian and ultra-chill dance music. Today, he follows it with two more tracks, one of which is built around a sample of the late jazz-folk singer-songwriter John Martyn.

John Martyn, who passed away in 2009, released the blissed-out reverie “Sweet Little Mystery” on his 1980 album Grace And Danger. Phil Collins played drums and sang backup on that one. Now, Fred again.. has built his new track “little mystery” around “Sweet Little Mystery,” and he’s credited John Martyn as one of the lead artists. The new track doesn’t just sample John Martyn; it’s essentially a full-on remix that preserves the vibe of the original while moving it into a different mode. Check it out below.

Fred again..’s other new track is “light dark light,” a collaboration with the Autralian singer-songwriter Angie McMahon. It’s an impressionistic, almost ambient swirl that chops McMahon’s languid voice into echoes. The drums never arrive on this one. Listen below.

Fred again.. has played both “little mystery” and “light dark light” live, and he teased “little mystery” on TikTok way back in April 2023.

I made this and I really really love the feeling I get from it

