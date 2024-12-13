Almost two years ago, Ben Kweller’s 16-year-old son Dorian died tragically in a car accident. The best way to process that grief, Kweller quickly realized, was by doing the same thing he’d been doing since he was a teenager himself: making music about it. Today, he’s announced his new album Cover The Mirrors, which arrives in May — around what would’ve been Dorian’s 19th birthday. The lead single “Optimystic” is out now.

Cover The Mirrors includes guest performances from Waxahatchee, MJ Lenderman, the Flaming Lips, and Coconut Records. (Two of those artists also happened to make some of the best music of 2024.) Kweller says in a press release:

This is the most personal, emotionally raw project I’ve ever worked on. When Dorian died in 2023 I was overcome with the need to make music. I didn’t care what came out of me because it was the only way I could find peace in my earth-shattering grief. It’s hard not to focus on everything I’ve lost and in the depths of my sorrow I realized that something was gained. I can only describe it as an additional layer in the spectrum of understanding. My highs are higher and my lows are lower. My love is deeper and my calling is stronger. Cover The Mirrors is helping me cope with my new reality and these songs are part of that journey.

The garagey, upbeat “Optimystic” seemingly finds Kweller at one of those low lows, scrounging up the power to dig himself out. Listen to it below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Going Insane”

02 “Dollar Store” (Feat. Waxahatchee)

03 “Trapped”

04 “Park Harvey Fire Drill”

05 “Depression” (Feat. Coconut Records)

06 “Don’t Cave”

07 “Optimystic”

08 “Brakes”

09 “Killer Bee” (Feat. The Flaming Lips)

10 “Letter To Agony”

11 “Save Yourself”

12 “Oh Dorian” (Feat. MJ Lenderman)

Cover The Mirrors is out 5/30 via Noise Company.