Dick Van Dyke Marks 99th Birthday By Starring In Coldplay Video

Dick Van Dyke, one of the greatest all-around entertainers in the history of American popular music, was born in West Plains, Missouri on December 13, 1925. He won his first Tony in 1960, and he went on to win most of the other trophies that an entertainer could win. (Van Dyke has never been nominated for an Oscar, which seems rude. Rex Harrison won the thing for My Fair Lady in 1964; you’d think they could’ve at least thrown Van Dyke a nod for Mary Poppins.) Today, Van Dyke turns 99 years old, and he’s still working. He was in that Mary Poppins sequel a few years ago, and he was on The Masked Singer last year. On his big birthday today, Dick Van Dyke is in the new Coldplay video, which — I mean, it’s better than The Masked Singer.

Last week, Dick Van Dyke and Coldplay leader Chris Martin were on Jimmy Kimmel Live together, and Martin said that he and Spike Jonze came up with the idea for a video. (Jonze isn’t credited as the director, but there is no credited director, so maybe he did it.) Coldplay’s album Moon Music came out a few months ago, and Martin called up Van Dyke, who’d never heard of him, to ask him to appear in the clip. Van Dyke met with Martin and his family, and they made the video, which works as a really touching tribute to Van Dyke.

In the “All My Life” video, Chris Martin plays piano on Dick Van Dyke’s patio, but he’s not in it very much. Instead, we see Van Dyke run through some of his old dance routines, and it’s set against clips from The Dick Van Dyke Show and Mary Poppins. Van Dyke lip-syncs the song for a bit, and then his whole family runs in and surrounds him. I don’t know if I’m just really tired today, or maybe it’s the holidays or something, but this one got me. It is so embarrassing to sit here and tell you that I was moved by a Coldplay video, but that’s what happened. Watch it below.

Here’s Chris Martin and Dick Van Dyke’s interview with Jimmy Kimmel, which is very sweet.