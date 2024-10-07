Coldplay Share Matty Healy & Jon Hopkins Collabs From Deluxe Moon Music

Coldplay’s Moon Music came out on Friday. Although I thought early single “feelslikeimfallinginlove” was solid, in general the album is not super memorable within in the Coldplay annals. It does have some interesting credits, though.

Moon Music features co-writes from Chris Martin’s children Apple and Moses Martin. There are also multiple tracks with writing and production by Jon Hopkins. John Metcalfe of the Durutti Column did string arrangements. And none other than Califone’s Tim Rutili has a writing credit on “feelslikeimfallinginlove” alongside Hopkins, Apple Martin, and Max Martin. What a world.

A deluxe version of the album out today, titled Moon Music: Full Moon Edition, offers more intriguing names. Hopkins gets a featured credit on “A Wave” (signified in the tracklist as a hand-waving emoji) and, alongside Jacob Collier and Livvi Franc, contributes to “Angelsong,” which is basically Coldplay doing Sigur Rós. Most interestingly to me, the 1975’s Matty Healy, who has spoken glowingly about Chris Martin’s support, did additional production and piano work on “The Karate Kid.”

Check out those tracks specifically, and the whole album generally, below.