Matty Healy Responds To Noel Gallagher Calling Him A “Slack-Jawed Fuckwit”

Matty Healy opened for his own band at the 1975 show in Dublin on Wednesday night, after Caroline Polachek had to pull out at the last minute after losing her voice. During the stripped-down set, he debuted some 1975 songs live for the first time (“Then Because She Goes,” “Playing On My Mind”) and covered Colin Hay’s “I Just Don’t Think I’ll Ever Get Over You.” Jamie Squire, one of the 1975’s touring musicians, sang Leon Russell’s “A Song For You” while Healy spray-painted the word “Sorry?” on a backdrop on the stage. And Healy talked about his ongoing feud with Noel Gallagher, who most recently called the 1975 “shit” and “certainly not rock.”

Healy started off by mentioning some of the famous people who reached out to him recently: “Today — honestly, this is not a namedrop, this is a celebration of them as people — Chris Martin and Bono have sent us the most beautiful messages, packages, kind of good wishes … in honestly such a genuine way and it made us feel so beautiful.” And then he talked about Gallagher calling him a “slack-jawed fuckwit.”

“Noel Gallagher called me a ‘slack-jawed fuckwit.’ I love Noel Gallagher. We asked Liam to open up and he said he would have done it but he was busy,” Healy said. “But I love Noel Gallagher, give it up for Noel Gallagher. He’s just getting on … The difference between me and Noel is that I do a series of interviews to promote an album, whereas he does an album to promote a series of interviews. But we love you Noel, get Oasis back together!”

MATTY HEALY JUST SAID HE LOVES NOEL GALLAGHER pic.twitter.com/H49YcRZb4W — Jane #COUNCILSKIES (@noelgallagwh0re) June 7, 2023

Yesterday, TMZ reported that Healy and Taylor Swift were now broken up after a few weeks of allegedly being together.