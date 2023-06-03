Noel Gallagher: The 1975 Are “Shit” And “Certainly Not Fucking Rock”

Before he started dating Taylor Swift, sending certain Swifties into an infamous tizzy, the 1975 frontman (and new JPEGMAFIA pal/eyepatch enthusiast) Matty Healy strongly urged his fellow Mancunians, the perennially warring brothers Noel and Liam Gallagher, to “stop marding” and reunite Oasis for God’s sake. Rumors that Oasis would indeed reunite were picking up steam last month before Noel Gallagher put a stop to them. He then addressed Healy’s comments, calling the 1975 singer a “slack-jawed fuckwit” and asserting, “He needs to go over how shit his band is and split up.”

Now Noel has shared further thoughts on Healy and his band. When asked by NME if he hears Oasis’ influence in music today, Gallagher replied like so:

Oasis’ influence, I think, was for people to fucking start a band in the first place. I do meet loads of guys who say that and that’s great. There are a lot of them around, it’s just a pity guitar music has become marginalised. You’ve either got to be rock, or that fucking [The] 1975. At the BRITs, The 1975 won Best Rock or some fucking shit. I was watching it with my kids, two teenage lads, thinking, “Is it me being a grumpy old man, or is this shit?” They were both going, “Oh no, this is fucking shit.” The 1975, Best Rock Band? Someone needs to re-define that immediately, because that is… I don’t know what that is, but it’s certainly not fucking rock. Whatever rock is, that’s not it.

My love for the 1975 is well–established, but Gallagher is not necessarily wrong about their genre classification. Eight years ago, I described them as a pop-not-rock band, and I think I’ll stick to that even though they do rock out sometimes. As for Oasis’ influence on modern music, somebody needs to slip Noel a copy of last year’s High Vis and Dazy records and let him know how many Gen Z hardcore fans rock Oasis T-shirts at shows.