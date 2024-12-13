Stream The Golden Globe-Nominated The Brutalist Score By Former Yuck Frontman Daniel Blumberg

Directed by Brady Corbet, the new A24 movie The Brutalist tells the story of László Toth, a Hungarian-born Jewish architect who flees to America “to rebuild his life, his work, and his marriage to his wife Erzsébet” after surviving the Holocaust. According to a summary of the film, “On his own in a strange new country, László settles in Pennsylvania, where the wealthy and prominent industrialist Harrison Lee Van Buren recognizes his talent for building. But power and legacy come at a heavy cost…”

The soundtrack for this drama was composed by Daniel Blumberg, former frontman of the great and low-key underrated English indie rock band Yuck. Corbet spent seven years making the movie, and Blumberg worked closely with him the whole time, attempting to come up with a sonic representation of brutalist design. (Finally, an opportunity for dancing about architecture!) This process involved everything from plaintive prepared piano to chaotic, jazzy orchestral segments. Blumberg traveled with a mobile recording rig to capture improvisers such as trumpeter Axel Dörner, saxophonist Evan Parker, and avant-garde pianist John Tilbury. And to capture the shifting sound of culture as the movie’s story made its way into the 1980s, Blumberg traveled to New York to work with Depeche Mode/Erasure/Yazoo veteran Vince Clarke. It sounds like a mammoth undertaking.

The fruit of his labor is nearly two hours of original music that just received a Golden Globe nomination. Immerse yourself in it below.

The Brutalist score is out now via Milan.