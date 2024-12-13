The Los Angeles pastoral indie rockers Goon — not to be confused with the Denver punk band of the same name — have a gorgeous new single out today. “Death Spells” finds Goon at their dreamiest, with ethereal, androgynous vocals from Kenny Becker and a soft psychedelic arrangement that makes me feel like my consciousness is melting. It’s the first preview of a forthcoming album for the esteemed Born Losers label, whose representative compares the track to Elliot Smith, Grizzly Bear, and Knifeplay. Yes, that’s about right. Please enjoy below.