25 Great EPs From 2024

Don’t forget about EPs! We certainly haven’t. Although our resident EP czar James Rettig ended his historic tenure at Stereogum this year, the annual list of excellent EPs he once spearheaded persists.

EPs are often overlooked, especially during year-end list season. They tend to be viewed as minor releases, overshadowed by a parade of statement LPs. But sometimes snack-size releases can be as satisfying as a full meal (if not more so). Sometimes an EP is the primary document of an artist on the rise, one who hasn’t yet put out a full-length. Sometimes the perceived lower stakes of a shorter format allow for new kinds of exciting experimentation that never would have made it onto an LP. Sometimes an EP just rocks.

That’s why we continue to spotlight some of our favorite EPs every year. This is not anywhere close to a comprehensive list — it’s just one more opportunity to recognize recordings that connected with us this year before the music world moves on to 2025. We’re certain some of them will end up sticking with you well beyond December. Check out our alphabetized/unranked list below. —Chris DeVille