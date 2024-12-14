In October, Pink Siifu shared the song “SCREW4LIFE’! RIPJALEN’!” It turns out that’s from his upcoming album BLACK’!ANTIQUE, which the rapper announced on Friday (Dec. 13). Along with the announcement, he unleashed the new single “WHOUWITHHO+” featuring producer Kal Banx.

“This album was made with the intent to sharpen and truly show that an artist should be one of one,” Siifu explained. “This album is the shit eye say to myself in the mirror. We get each album/project to tell a different side of ourselves, bring you into a world, speak on our existence and express ourselves in depth. Everything present and in front of you isn’t here to stay, but the memory and the stories will forever be something. That’s an Antique’! Something or Someone Who is Here to Stay’! A Source of Inspiration, Power and Something Timeless’!”

Hear “WHOUWITHHO+” below.

BLACK’!ANTIQUE is out 1/27 via Dynamite Hill/Roc Nation.