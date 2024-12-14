Guided By Voices – “The Great Man”

Guided By Voices – “The Great Man”

Last month, Guided By Voices announced their 41st album Universe Room and released “Fly Religion.” On Friday (Dec. 13), the indie rock greats returned with the dramatic vignette “The Great Man.”

“It’s about the airs, appearances, promises and lies typically found in world politics,” Robert Pollard told Magnet about the song.

Meanwhile, the Moles are sharing their album Composition Book the same day as GBV on Pollard’s label. On Friday, they unveiled the warm new single “Had To Be You.” Hear it below along with “The Great Man.”


Universe Room is out 2/7 via GBV Inc.

