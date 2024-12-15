SNL took our advice and booked Gracie Abrams as the musical guest for Saturday’s Chris Rock-hosted episode. Surrounded by lots of Christmasy garland and fake snow, the pop-folk singer performed “I Love You, I’m Sorry” and her first Top 10 hit “That’s So True.”

Speaking of artists who’ve opened the Eras Tour, Sabrina Carpenter also stopped by this episode’s Weekend Update. Wait, no, sorry, it was just cast member Jane Wickline singing a new original song written from Carpenter’s perspective about being straight. And speaking of comedians who’ve sung on Weekend Update, Adam Sandler made a surprise cameo in one of the sketches as a surgery patient. Watch episode highlights below.