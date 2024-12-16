A Brain Rot 2024 Quiz

Did you speak the words “very demure” this year? Can you spell Haliey Welch? Do you not only know who the Rizzler is, but you’re mad at Jimmy Fallon for disrespecting him? If so you may be afflicted with “brain rot,” Oxford University Press’s Word Of The Year. At MATES festival in LA, I caught up with indie musicians Claud, Jillian Medford of Ian Sweet, and Campbell Burns and Jake Johnson of Vacations to asses whether any of them should be diagnosed with the condition. (I have a doctorate in very online.) I also asked them all what “coworker music” was, but nobody knew. Watch the interview below and see a medical professional if any of it is familiar to you.