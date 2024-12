Every December since 2020, Bone Sound Inc.‘s Ben Hosley has helmed Slow Xmas, a compilation series featuring indie artists doing Christmas songs. Slow Xmas 4 has arrived today, featuring Wolf Parade’s Dan Boeckner, Real Esate’s Julian Lynch, experimental producer Fire-Toolz, and some of the cutest album artwork I’ve seen in a minute. You can buy the album on Bandcamp and stream it below.

Slow Xmas 4 by Bone Sound Inc