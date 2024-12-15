The annual SMooCH benefit concert went down Saturday night at the Showbox in Seattle, raising money for Seattle Children’s Hospital. The night featured a rare performance from the surviving members of Soundgarden — billed as the Nudedragons — as well as Sebadoh’s first show in five years. That’s not the only reason it was a big night for Sebadoh/Dinosaur Jr./Folk Implosion founding member Lou Barlow: He met Soundgarden’s Kim Thayil, and Bubba Dupree from DC hardcore pioneers Void. Looks like he was really excited about it. See some audience clips and the setlist of Sebadoh’s performance below.

SETLIST:

“Not Too Amused”

“Got It”

“Careful”

“Happily Divided”

“Stunned”

“Prince‐S”

“Raging River”

“Magnet’s Coil”

“Rebound”

“License to Confuse”

“Ocean”

“Skull”

“Soul and Fire”

“Two Years Two Days”

“Beauty of the Ride”