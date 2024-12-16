Slowthai Found Not Guilty In Rape Trial

A year and a half ago, the UK rapper Slowthai was charged with raping two women at a house party in Oxford. His trial concluded today, and as The Guardian reports, he was found not guilty.

Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, and his co-defendant Alex Blake-Walker were cleared on three joint charges of rape, while Blake-Walker was cleared on an additional count of sexual assault. Both men had denied all charges and said the women consented to all sexual activity.

Judge Ian Pringle said the case had “raised a lot of high feelings.” In her closing argument, prosecutor Heather Stangoe reportedly told the jury not to be “Wagatha Christies” and attempt investigate the case themselves beyond the evidence presented in court: “This is not CSI, this is not an American drama – this is a case about real people and things that happened in real life.” Slowthai’s lawyer Patrick Gibbs told the jury his client was not “everybody’s stereotype of a rapper” but rather a “thoughtful,” “modest” man who “throws himself, sometimes recklessly, into life.” Gibbs said even if Slowthai was acquitted, “he’ll be cancelled for the rest of time.”

If you or someone you know is undergoing sexual abuse, please visit rainn.org or contact the National Sexual Assault Helpline at 1-800-656-4673.