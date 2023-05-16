Slowthai Charged With Rape In UK Court

The rapper Slowthai, real name Tyron Frampton, appeared in court on Tuesday to face two charges of rape, as The Guardian reports. Slowthai appeared virtually at a court in Oxfordshire, charged with oral and vaginal penetration of a woman without her consent, an incident which allegedly took place in Oxford in September 2021.

Per The Guardian, he only spoke to confirm his name, date of birth, and address. He was released on bail and is scheduled to appear in Oxford crown court next month.

In a statement posted on social media, Slowthai denied the charges, writing: “i am innocent and i am confident my name will be cleared. until then i will apply my energy to ensure this is concluded swiftly and justly. i ask that my supporters don’t comment about this situation and respect the process and privacy of my family during this time.”

If you or someone you know has been affected by sexual violence, call the 24-hour National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (1-800-656-4673), or visit Rainn.org.