Stream Aphex Twin’s New Rarities Comp Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023)

A new surprise Aphex Twin compilation is out today, containing a wealth of music from Richard D. James from over the past decade that’s only previously been heard by his most devoted fans. The 38-track(!) Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023) has a highly literal title: As Billboard explains, it compiles the music from six limited edition vinyl records sold at Aphex Twin shows between 2016 and 2023. That’s two hours and 36 minutes of music.

The comp arrives eight years to the day after the release of the first limited edition release, Houston, TX 12.17.16, which was sold at James’ first US live show in eight years at the Day For Night Festival.

Music From The Merch Desk follows October’s release of an expanded 30th anniversary edition of Aphex’s 1994 classic Selected Ambient Works Volume II. Stream the new comp below.

Music From The Merch Desk (2016-2023) is out now via Warp.