Watch André 3000 Play A New Blue Sun Track And Purr Like A Panther On Fallon

André 3000, who at one point struck me as a somewhat elusive character, has been regularly making the media rounds since the release of his ambient/spiritual/new age jazz exploration New Blue Sun a year ago. Lately, in the wake of the album’s Grammy nomination for Album Of The Year, that has included an interview with the legendary Nardwuar at Tyler, The Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw festival and a visit to Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show last night.

On Fallon, Three Stacks and his band performed “BuyPoloDisorder’s Daughter Wears A 3000® Shirt Embroidered.” Before that, he sat for an interview. During the couch chat, he attempted to describe the style of his current music, reflected on how people made a game out of spotting him with his flute in public, and demonstrated the noises referred to in the song title “That Night in Hawaii When I Turned into a Panther and Started Making These Low Register Purring Tones That I Couldn’t Control … Sh¥t Was Wild.”

A week ago, the Nardwuar interview hit the internet. There, André dug deep into the history of Atlanta rap, the Dungeon Family, and his friendship with Tyler, The Creator. I don’t know if they broke any news, but it’s a fun watch.

Check out all of this André 3000 video content below.