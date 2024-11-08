Album Of The Year Grammy Nominees Include Charli XCX, André 3000, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé

As with last year, most of the nominees are women, but a couple of men landed longshot surprise nominations. One of them is André 3000, who won the award once as half of OutKast; his ambient instrumental flute album New Blue Sun made the list. So did the British jazz/R&B musician Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4.

And then there’s Taylor Swift. Earlier this year, Swift won her fourth Album Of The Year trophy, becoming the all-time champion in that category. (Before that, she was in a three-way tie with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.) While accepting a different award at this year’s show, Swift announced the impending release of The Tortured Poets Department, which remains this year’s biggest-selling album by far. Absolutely nobody should be surprised that Swift got another nomination for that one.

Notable snubs in this race — records that were among plenty of people’s predictions — include Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine, Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us, Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion, Chris Stapleton’s Higher, Usher’s Coming Home, and the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds. Given past precedent, we should probably consider Taylor Swift the frontrunner for this year’s Album Of The Year Grammy, but you could also make strong cases for Billie Eilish and Beyoncé as contenders. Still, if there was ever a year for the Grammys to break away from their old favorites and embrace a new phenomenon, you’d think this would be it. They’re the Grammys, so don’t hold your breath. Check out the list of the year’s Album Of The Year nominees below.

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé are also up for multiple awards in the other big-four categories.

Record Of The Year:

The Beatles – “Now And Then”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”

Charli XCX – “360”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)

Song Of The Year:

Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”

Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”

Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)

Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”

Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”

Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”

Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”

Best New Artist:

Benson Boone

Sabrina Carpenter

Doechii

Khruangbin

Raye

Chappell Roan

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Next year’s Grammy ceremony goes down 2/2/25. It’ll air live on CBS and Paramount+.