Album Of The Year Grammy Nominees Include Charli XCX, André 3000, Chappell Roan, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé
This year’s Grammy nominations are in, and a whole gang of heavyweights will face off in the all-important Album Of The Year category. More than usual, this year’s slate of nominees is full of pop-star heavyweights, many of whom are also Grammy favorites. People are going to have a lot to say about this race, and now we get to talk about the people set to compete.
At least from where we’re sitting, the biggest news in the Album Of The Year category is the inclusion of Charli XCX’s Brat. It’s maybe the year’s most critically acclaimed and discussed LP, but it’s not exactly traditional Grammy fare. You could see this nomination as confirmation of Charli’s newfound power, or you could take it as yet another sign that Brat Summer is becoming a distant memory. Choose your own adventure.
The other nominees in the Album OF The Year category include most of the big names from this year’s vaunted pop-girl wave. The nominees include breakout records from a couple of currently-exploding pop supernovas, Chappell Roan’s The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess and Sabrina Carpenter’s Short N’ Sweet. Perpetual Grammy favorite Billie Eilish, who famously swept the big four categories in her rookie year, is nominated for Hit Me Hard And Soft. Beyoncé, who has famously never won Album Of The Year, will get another shot at it with Cowboy Carter.
As with last year, most of the nominees are women, but a couple of men landed longshot surprise nominations. One of them is André 3000, who won the award once as half of OutKast; his ambient instrumental flute album New Blue Sun made the list. So did the British jazz/R&B musician Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4.
And then there’s Taylor Swift. Earlier this year, Swift won her fourth Album Of The Year trophy, becoming the all-time champion in that category. (Before that, she was in a three-way tie with Frank Sinatra, Paul Simon, and Stevie Wonder.) While accepting a different award at this year’s show, Swift announced the impending release of The Tortured Poets Department, which remains this year’s biggest-selling album by far. Absolutely nobody should be surprised that Swift got another nomination for that one.
Notable snubs in this race — records that were among plenty of people’s predictions — include Ariana Grande’s eternal sunshine, Vampire Weekend’s Only God Was Above Us, Post Malone’s F-1 Trillion, Chris Stapleton’s Higher, Usher’s Coming Home, and the Rolling Stones’ Hackney Diamonds. Given past precedent, we should probably consider Taylor Swift the frontrunner for this year’s Album Of The Year Grammy, but you could also make strong cases for Billie Eilish and Beyoncé as contenders. Still, if there was ever a year for the Grammys to break away from their old favorites and embrace a new phenomenon, you’d think this would be it. They’re the Grammys, so don’t hold your breath. Check out the list of the year’s Album Of The Year nominees below.
André 3000 – New Blue Sun
Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter
Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard And Soft
Chappell Roan – The Rise And Fall Of A Midwest Princess
Charli XCX – Brat
Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4
Sabrina Carpenter – Short N’ Sweet
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Charli XCX, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter, Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, and Beyoncé are also up for multiple awards in the other big-four categories.
Record Of The Year:
The Beatles – “Now And Then”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Espresso”
Charli XCX – “360”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)
Song Of The Year:
Shaboozey – “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”
Billie Eilish – “Birds Of A Feather”
Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – “Die With A Smile”
Taylor Swift – “Fortnight” (Feat. Post Malone)
Chappell Roan – “Good Luck, Babe!”
Kendrick Lamar – “Not Like Us”
Sabrina Carpenter – “Please Please Please”
Beyoncé – “Texas Hold ‘Em”
Best New Artist:
Benson Boone
Sabrina Carpenter
Doechii
Khruangbin
Raye
Chappell Roan
Shaboozey
Teddy Swims
Next year’s Grammy ceremony goes down 2/2/25. It’ll air live on CBS and Paramount+.