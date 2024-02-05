Taylor Swift Is The First Artist To Win Album Of The Year Grammy Four Times

Taylor Swift took home the 2024 Album Of The Year Grammy for Midnights, becoming the first person to ever win that award four times. She had been tied with Paul Simon, Frank Sinatra, and Stevie Wonder for most wins in the category. Swift previously won Album Of The Year for Folklore, 1989, and Fearless.

Swift won against a field that also included Jon Batiste’s World Music Radio, Boygenius’ The Record, Miley Cyrus’ Endless Summer Vacation, Lana Del Rey’s Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Janelle Monaé’s The Age Of Pleasure, Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts, and SZA’s SOS. Last year’s Album Of The Year award went to Harry Styles’ Harry’s House.

Album Of The Year was presented by Celine Dion, making a rare public appearance amid her battle with Stiff Person Syndrome. Swift was joined at the mic by producer Jack Antonoff and engineer Laura Sisk, while co-writers Sam Dew (“Lavender Haze”) and Lana Del Rey (“Snow On The Beach”) stood off to the side.

LDR had come up empty handed in all five categories in which she competed as a solo artist this year, making her 0 for 11 nominations across her career. “Lana Del Rey was hiding, but I think so many female artists would not be where they are and would not have the inspiration they have if it weren’t for the work that she’s done,” Swift said during her speech. “I think she’s a legacy artist, a legend, and in her prime right now.”

It was Swift’s 14th Grammy win. Earlier in the night, while accepting her lucky 13th Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album, she announced a new album — not Reputation (Taylor’s Version) as many speculated, but a totally new LP titled The Tortured Poets Department.

Watch Taylor Swift accept the 2024 Grammy for Album Of The Year below.