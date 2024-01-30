In recent years Céline Dion has been suffering from Stiff Person Syndrome, a rare neurological disorder involving involuntary muscle spasms. The condition has led to canceled tours and, more importantly, hindered Dion’s basic daily functionality. Soon, she’ll be sharing her experience through a documentary.

A Dion documentary titled I Am: Celine Dion has been acquired by Amazon MGM, Variety reports. The film, which focuses on Dion’s battle with Stiff Person Syndrome, is directed by Oscar nominee Irene Taylor. It will be available to stream on Prime Video at a date to be determined.

Dion shared this statement on the movie:

This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me. As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.

