Grammys 2023: Harry Styles Wins Album Of The Year

Harry Styles won Album Of The Year at the 2023 Grammys for Harry’s House. Accepting the award from presenter/host Trevor Noah, Styles shook his head for a minute before he walked onstage (and gave Lizzo a giant hug). “Man, I’ve been so, so inspired by every artist in this category with me… On nights like tonight, it’s important to remember that there’s really no such thing as ‘best.'”

Styles, who also won Best Pop Vocal Album, was up against Abba’s Voyage, Adele’s 30, Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti, Beyoncé’s Renaissance, Mary J. Blige’s Good Morning Gorgeous (Deluxe), Brandi Carlile’s In These Silent Days, Coldplay’s Music Of The Spheres, Kendrick Lamar’s Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, and Lizzo’s Special.

Watch Styles accept Album Of The Year below.