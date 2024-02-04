Grammys 2024 Winners: See The List

Most of the awards are being handed out at the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which kicked off at 3:30PM ET. The official broadcast is at 8PM on CBS and Paramount+. Performers at this year’s ceremony include Joni Mitchell (her first time ever), Billy Joel (his first time in 22 years), Tracy Chapman (playing “Fast Car” for the first time in 15 years, alongside Luke Combs), Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, and U2, who will be beamed in live from the Sphere in Las Vegas. Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Fantasia Barrino, and Jon Batiste will honor Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, and others in the In Memoriam segment.

The new Grammy categories this year are Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album. And on Saturday night, N.W.A., Laurie Anderson, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Tammy Wynette, and the Clark Sisters were honored in a Special Merit Awards ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.

We’ve already offered up some takeaways from the nomination slate and made some predictions for the Big Four awards.

You’ll find the winners below, though a slightly more exhaustive list will be available at grammy.com. Share your memes in comments or come hang out in our members-only Discord.

Album Of The Year

boygenius – The Record

Janelle Monaé – The Age Of Pleasure

Jon Batiste – World Music Radio

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

SZA – SOS

* Taylor Swift – Midnights

Record Of The Year

Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Jon Batiste – “Worship”

* Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Billie EIlish – “What Was I Made For?”

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Song Of The Year

* Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best New Artist

Coco Jones

Gracie Abrams

Fred Again..

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Noah Kahan

* Victoria Monét

The War And Treaty

Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical

* Jack Antonoff

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Hit Boy

Metro Boomin

Daniel Nigro

Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical

Edgar Barrera

Jessie Jo Dillon

Shane McAnally

* Theron Thomas

Justin Tranter

Best Pop Solo Performance

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”

* Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Labrinth – “Never Felt So Alone” (Feat. Billie Eilish)

Lana Del Rey – “Candy Necklace” (Feat. Jon Batiste)

Miley Cyrus – “Thousand Miles” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

* SZA – “Ghost In The Machine” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)

Taylor Swift – “Karma” (Feat. Ice Spice)

Best Pop Vocal Album

Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry

Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation

Olivia Rodrigo – Guts

Ed Sheeran – i

* Taylor Swift – Midnights

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”

Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”

James Blake – “Loading”

Romy & Fred Again.. – “Strong”

* Skrillex, Fred Again.., & Flowdan – “Rumble”

Best Pop Dance Recording

Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – “One In A Million”

Calvin Harris – “Miracle” (Feat. Ellie Goulding)

David Guetta, Anne-Marie, & Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”

* Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Best Dance/Electronic Album

The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling

James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven

* Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)

Kx5 – Kx5

Skrillex – Quest For Fire

Best Rock Performance

Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”

Black Pumas – “More Than A Love Song”

* Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Metallica – “Lux Æterna”

Best Metal Performance

Disturbed – “Bad Man”

Ghost – “Phantom Of The Opera”

* Metallica – “72 Seasons”

Slipknot – “Hive Mind”

Spiritbox – “Jaded”

Best Rock Song

* Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”

Foo Fighters – “Rescued”

Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”

Queens Of The Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”

The Rolling Stones – “Angry”

Best Rock Album

Foo Fighters – But Here We Are

Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher

Metallica – 72 Seasons

* Paramore – This Is Why

Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…

Best Alternative Music Performance

Alvvays – “Belinda Says”

Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”

Boygenius – “Cool About It”

Lana Del Rey – “A&W”

* Paramore – “This Is Why”

Best Alternative Music Album

Arctic Monkeys – The Car

* Boygenius – The Record

Gorillaz – Cracker Island

Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd

PJ Harvey – I Inside The Old Year Dying

Best R&B Performance

Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”

* Coco Jones – “ICU”

Robert Glasper – “Back To Love” (Feat. Sir & Alex Isley)

SZA – “Kill Bill”

Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Babyface – “Simple” (Feat. Coco Jones)

Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”

* PJ Morton – “Good Morning” (Feat. Susan Carol)

SZA – “Love Language”

Victoria Monét – “Hollywood” (Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét)

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – “ICU”

Halle Bailey – “Angel”

Robert Glasper – “Back To Love” (Feat. Sir & Alex Isley)

Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”

SZA – “Snooze”

Best Progressive R&B Album

6lack – Since I Have A Lover

Diddy – The Love Album: Off The Grid

Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy – Nova

Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure

* SZA – SOS

Best R&B Album

Babyface – Girls Night Out

Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You

Emily King – Special Occasion

Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP

* Victoria Monét – Jaguar II

Best Rap Performance

Baby Keem – “The Hillbillies” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)

Black Thought – “Love Letter”

Coi Leray – “Players”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

* Killer Mike – “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Melodic Rap Performance

Burna Boy – “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” (Feat. 21 Savage)

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”

* Lil Durk – “All My Life” (Feat. J Cole)

SZA – “Low”

Best Rap Song

Doja Cat – “Attention”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World” (Feat. Aqua)

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”

Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”

* Killer Mike – “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)

Best Rap Album

Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss

* Killer Mike – Michael

Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains

Nas – King’s Disease III

Travis Scott – Utopia

Best Spoken Word Poetry Album

Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited

Prentice Powell & Shawn William – For Your Consideration’24

Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother

* J. Ivy – The Light Inside

Aja Monet – When The Poems Do What They Do

Best Jazz Performance

Jon Batiste – “Movement 18 (Heroes)”

Lakecia Benjamin – “Basquiat”

Adam Blackstone – “Vulnerable (Live)” (Feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – “But Not For Me”

* Samara Joy – “Tight”

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Patti Austin – For Ella 2 (Feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)

Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive At The Village Vanguard

Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In

Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine

* Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Kenny Barron – The Source

Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix

Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn

* Billy Childs – The Winds Of Change

Pat Metheny – Dream Box

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo

Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension

* The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues

Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians

Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions

Best Latin Jazz Album

Eliane Elias – Quietude

Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks

Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana

Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa

* Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2

Best Alternative Jazz Album

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love In Exile

Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion

Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree

Cory Henry – Live At The Piano

* Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim

Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces Of Treasure

* Laufey – Bewitched

Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive

Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

* Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak

House Of Waters – On Becoming

Bob James – Jazz Hands

Julian Lage – The Layers

Ben Wendel – All One

Best Musical Theater Album

Kimberly Akimbo

Parade

Shucked

* Some Like It Hot

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street

Best Country Solo Performance

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

* Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”

Luke Combs – “Fast Car”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”

Carly Pearce – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)

Dierks Bentley – “High Note” (Feat. Billy Strings)

Jelly Roll – “Save Me” (Feat. Lainey Wilson)

Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”

* Zach Bryan – “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Song

Brandy Clark – “Buried”

* Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”

Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Zach Bryan – “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)

Best Country Album

Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne

Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat

Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country

Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain

Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan

Best American Roots Performance

* Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”

The Blind Boys Of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”

Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”

Madison Cunningham – “Inventing The Wheel”

Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”

Best Americana Performance

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Billy Strings – “California Sober” (Feat. Willie Nelson)

* Brandy Clark – “Dear Insecurity” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”

The War And Treaty – “Blank Page”

Best American Roots Song

Allison Russell – “The Returner”

Billy Strings – “California Sober” (Feat. Willie Nelson)

Brandy Clark – “Dear Insecurity” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)

* Jason Isbell – “Cast Iron Skillet”

The War And Treaty – “Blank Page”

Best Americana Album

Allison Russell – The Returner

Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark

* Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – Weathervanes

Rhiannon Giddens – You’re The One

Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions

Best Bluegrass Album

Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad

Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ Of The Game

Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar

* Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City Of Gold

Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs Of John Hartford

Willie Nelson – Bluegrass

Best Traditional Blues Album

* Bobby Rush – All My Love For You

Eric Bibb – Ridin’

John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge

Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side Of Sipp

Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Bettye LaVette – LaVette!

Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live In London

* Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony

Ruthie Foster – Healing Time

Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues

Best Folk Album

Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire

* Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell At Newport

The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See The Moon

Nickel Creek – Celebrants

Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee

Paul Simon – Seven Psalms

Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy

Best Regional Roots Music Album

(TIE) * Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings

Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival

(TIE) * Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola

New Breed Brass Band – Made In New Orleans

New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much To Hold

The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live At The Maple Leaf

Best Latin Pop Album

Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja

AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1

Paula Arenas – A Ciegas

Pedro Capó – La Neta

Maluma – Don Juan

* Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)

Best Música Urbana Album

Rauw Alejandro – Saturno

Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito

Tainy – Data

Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album

Cabra – MARTÍNEZ

Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre

(TIE) * Juanes – Vida Cotidiana

(TIE) * Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores

Fito Paez – EADDA9223

Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)

Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano

Lila Downs – La Sánchez

Flor de Toloache – Motherflower

Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes

* Peso Pluma – Génesis

Best Tropical Latin Album

* Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)

Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti

Grupo Niche, Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónica

Omara Portuondo – Vida

Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony

Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca se Había Grabado Así

Best Global Music Performance

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”

Burna Boy – “Alone”

Davido – “FEEL”

Silvana Estrada – “Milagro y Desastre”

Falu & Gaurav Shah – “Abundance in Millets” (Feat. PM Narendra Modi)

* Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain -“Pashto” (Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)

Ibrahim Maalouf – “Todo Colores” (Feat Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas)

Best African Music Performance

Ayra Starr – “Rush”

Asake & Olamide – “Amapiano”

Burna Boy – “City Boys”

Davido – “UNAVAILABLE” (Feat. Musa Keys)

* Tyla – “Water”

Best Global Music Album

Bokanté – History

Burna Boy – I Told Them…

Davido – Timeless

* Shakti – This Moment

Susana Baca – Epifanías

Best Reggae Album

Beenie Man – Simma

Buju Banton – Born for Greatness

Burning Spear – No Destroyer

Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023

* Julian Marley & Antaeus – Colors of Royal

Best New Age, Ambient Or Chant Album

Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine

Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty

Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)

David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean

* Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality & the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls

Best Children’s Music Album

* 123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs

Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!

DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope For Kids!

Pierce Freelon and Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars

Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky

Best Comedy Album

Chris Rock – Selective Outrage

* Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name

Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love

Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would

Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainment

Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording

Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism

Meryl Streep – Big Tree

* Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times

Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being

William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder

Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media

Daisy Jones & the Six – Aurora

* Various Artists – Barbie The Album

Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3

“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story

Best Score Soundtrack Album For Visual Media

John Williams – The Fabelmans

John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny

Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

* Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer

Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie

Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media

Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök

Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical

Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck Myers – Hogwarts Legacy

Sarah Schachner – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II

* Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor

Best Song Written For Visual Media

* Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night”

Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World” (Feat. Aqua)

Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”

Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”

Best Music Video

* The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”

Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”

Troye Sivan – “Rush”

Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”

Best Music Film

Dear Mama

How I’m Feeling Now

I Am Everything

Live From Paris: The Big Steppers Tour

* Moonage Daydream

Best Historical Album

Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996–1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17

Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920–1922

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971

* Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos

Best Album Notes

Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (Scott B. Bomar)

Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (Vik Sohonie)

John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings at The Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy (Live) (Ashley Kahn)

Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 (Jeff Place & John Troutman)

* Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)

Best Recording Package

Brad Breeck – Gravity Falls

Caroline Rose – The Art Of Forgetting

* Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork

Ensemble Cadenza 21′ – Cadenza 21′

The Arcs – Electrophonic Chronic

Leaf Yeh – Migration

Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package

Bo Burnham – Inside: Deluxe Box Set

Neutral Milk Hotel – The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel

Ngot – Gieo

Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition

* Various Artists – For The Birds: The Birdsong Project

Producer Of The Year, Classical

Brian Pidgeon

David Frost

Dmitriy Lipay

* Elaine Martone

Morten Linberg

Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical

* Depeche Mode – “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”

Gorillaz – “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)” (Feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)

Lane 8 – “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)”

Mariah Carey – “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)”

Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD – “Alien Love Call (BADBADNOTGOOD Remix)” (Feat. Blood Orange)

Best Immersive Audio Album

* Alicia Keys – The Diary Of Alicia Keys

Bear McCreary – God Of War Ragnarok (Original Soundtrack)

George Strait – Blue Clear Sky

Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs

Ryan Ulyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)

Best Instrumental Composition

Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain – “Motion” (Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)

Quartet San Francisco featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – “Cutey And The Dragon”

* John Williams – “Helena’s Theme”

Lakecia Benjamin – “Amerikkan Skin” (Feat. Angela Davis)

Ludwig Göransson – “Can You Hear The Music”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Bokanté – History

Boygenius – The Record

Feist – Multitudes

Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You

* Victoria Monét – Jaguar