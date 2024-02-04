Grammys 2024 Winners: See The List
We’re updating live as the winners of the 66th Annual Grammy Awards are announced. The 2024 ceremony takes place at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, and it will once again be hosted by Trevor Noah.
SZA received the most nominations this year with nine total, including nods for Record Of The Year, Album Of The Year, and Song Of The Year. There are many first-time nominees, and some of them might even win: Boygenius, Alvvays, Ice Spice … Neutral Milk Hotel?! A two-year-old is also nominated — good luck to her! (UPDATE: She lost.)
Most of the awards are being handed out at the pre-telecast Premiere Ceremony, which kicked off at 3:30PM ET. The official broadcast is at 8PM on CBS and Paramount+. Performers at this year’s ceremony include Joni Mitchell (her first time ever), Billy Joel (his first time in 22 years), Tracy Chapman (playing “Fast Car” for the first time in 15 years, alongside Luke Combs), Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, Olivia Rodrigo, SZA, Travis Scott, Burna Boy, and U2, who will be beamed in live from the Sphere in Las Vegas. Stevie Wonder, Annie Lennox, Fantasia Barrino, and Jon Batiste will honor Tina Turner, Tony Bennett, and others in the In Memoriam segment.
The new Grammy categories this year are Best African Music Performance, Best Pop Dance Recording, and Best Alternative Jazz Album. And on Saturday night, N.W.A., Laurie Anderson, Gladys Knight, Donna Summer, Tammy Wynette, and the Clark Sisters were honored in a Special Merit Awards ceremony at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles.
We’ve already offered up some takeaways from the nomination slate and made some predictions for the Big Four awards.
You'll find the winners below, though a slightly more exhaustive list will be available at grammy.com.
Album Of The Year
boygenius – The Record
Janelle Monaé – The Age Of Pleasure
Jon Batiste – World Music Radio
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd.
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
SZA – SOS
* Taylor Swift – Midnights
Record Of The Year
Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Jon Batiste – “Worship”
* Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Billie EIlish – “What Was I Made For?”
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Song Of The Year
* Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best New Artist
Coco Jones
Gracie Abrams
Fred Again..
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Noah Kahan
* Victoria Monét
The War And Treaty
Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical
* Jack Antonoff
Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II
Hit Boy
Metro Boomin
Daniel Nigro
Songwriter Of The Year, Non-Classical
Edgar Barrera
Jessie Jo Dillon
Shane McAnally
* Theron Thomas
Justin Tranter
Best Pop Solo Performance
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Doja Cat – “Paint The Town Red”
* Miley Cyrus – “Flowers”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire”
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero”
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Labrinth – “Never Felt So Alone” (Feat. Billie Eilish)
Lana Del Rey – “Candy Necklace” (Feat. Jon Batiste)
Miley Cyrus – “Thousand Miles” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
* SZA – “Ghost In The Machine” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers)
Taylor Swift – “Karma” (Feat. Ice Spice)
Best Pop Vocal Album
Kelly Clarkson – Chemistry
Miley Cyrus – Endless Summer Vacation
Olivia Rodrigo – Guts
Ed Sheeran – i
* Taylor Swift – Midnights
Best Dance/Electronic Recording
Aphex Twin – “Blackbox Life Recorder 21F”
Disclosure – “Higher Than Ever Before”
James Blake – “Loading”
Romy & Fred Again.. – “Strong”
* Skrillex, Fred Again.., & Flowdan – “Rumble”
Best Pop Dance Recording
Bebe Rexha & David Guetta – “One In A Million”
Calvin Harris – “Miracle” (Feat. Ellie Goulding)
David Guetta, Anne-Marie, & Coi Leray – “Baby Don’t Hurt Me”
* Kylie Minogue – “Padam Padam”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Best Dance/Electronic Album
The Chemical Brothers – For That Beautiful Feeling
James Blake – Playing Robots Into Heaven
* Fred Again.. – Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022)
Kx5 – Kx5
Skrillex – Quest For Fire
Best Rock Performance
Arctic Monkeys – “Sculptures Of Anything Goes”
Black Pumas – “More Than A Love Song”
* Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Metallica – “Lux Æterna”
Best Metal Performance
Disturbed – “Bad Man”
Ghost – “Phantom Of The Opera”
* Metallica – “72 Seasons”
Slipknot – “Hive Mind”
Spiritbox – “Jaded”
Best Rock Song
* Boygenius – “Not Strong Enough”
Foo Fighters – “Rescued”
Olivia Rodrigo – “Ballad Of A Homeschooled Girl”
Queens Of The Stone Age – “Emotion Sickness”
The Rolling Stones – “Angry”
Best Rock Album
Foo Fighters – But Here We Are
Greta Van Fleet – Starcatcher
Metallica – 72 Seasons
* Paramore – This Is Why
Queens of the Stone Age – In Times New Roman…
Best Alternative Music Performance
Alvvays – “Belinda Says”
Arctic Monkeys – “Body Paint”
Boygenius – “Cool About It”
Lana Del Rey – “A&W”
* Paramore – “This Is Why”
Best Alternative Music Album
Arctic Monkeys – The Car
* Boygenius – The Record
Gorillaz – Cracker Island
Lana Del Rey – Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd
PJ Harvey – I Inside The Old Year Dying
Best R&B Performance
Chris Brown – “Summer Too Hot”
* Coco Jones – “ICU”
Robert Glasper – “Back To Love” (Feat. Sir & Alex Isley)
SZA – “Kill Bill”
Victoria Monét – “How Does It Make You Feel”
Best Traditional R&B Performance
Babyface – “Simple” (Feat. Coco Jones)
Kenyon Dixon – “Lucky”
* PJ Morton – “Good Morning” (Feat. Susan Carol)
SZA – “Love Language”
Victoria Monét – “Hollywood” (Feat. Earth, Wind & Fire & Hazel Monét)
Best R&B Song
Coco Jones – “ICU”
Halle Bailey – “Angel”
Robert Glasper – “Back To Love” (Feat. Sir & Alex Isley)
Victoria Monét – “On My Mama”
SZA – “Snooze”
Best Progressive R&B Album
6lack – Since I Have A Lover
Diddy – The Love Album: Off The Grid
Terrace Martin & James Fauntleroy – Nova
Janelle Monáe – The Age Of Pleasure
* SZA – SOS
Best R&B Album
Babyface – Girls Night Out
Coco Jones – What I Didn’t Tell You
Emily King – Special Occasion
Summer Walker – Clear 2: Soft Life EP
* Victoria Monét – Jaguar II
Best Rap Performance
Baby Keem – “The Hillbillies” (Feat. Kendrick Lamar)
Black Thought – “Love Letter”
Coi Leray – “Players”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
* Killer Mike – “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Melodic Rap Performance
Burna Boy – “Sittin’ On Top Of The World” (Feat. 21 Savage)
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Spin Bout U”
* Lil Durk – “All My Life” (Feat. J Cole)
SZA – “Low”
Best Rap Song
Doja Cat – “Attention”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World” (Feat. Aqua)
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock”
Drake & 21 Savage – “Rich Flex”
* Killer Mike – “Scientists & Engineers” (Feat. André 3000, Future, & Eryn Allen Kane)
Best Rap Album
Drake & 21 Savage – Her Loss
* Killer Mike – Michael
Metro Boomin – Heroes & Villains
Nas – King’s Disease III
Travis Scott – Utopia
Best Spoken Word Poetry Album
Queen Sheba – A-You’re Not Wrong B-They’re Not Either: The Fukc-It Pill Revisited
Prentice Powell & Shawn William – For Your Consideration’24
Kevin Powell – Grocery Shopping With My Mother
* J. Ivy – The Light Inside
Aja Monet – When The Poems Do What They Do
Best Jazz Performance
Jon Batiste – “Movement 18 (Heroes)”
Lakecia Benjamin – “Basquiat”
Adam Blackstone – “Vulnerable (Live)” (Feat. The Baylor Project & Russell Ferranté)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – “But Not For Me”
* Samara Joy – “Tight”
Best Jazz Vocal Album
Patti Austin – For Ella 2 (Feat. Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band)
Fred Hersch & Esperanza Spalding – Alive At The Village Vanguard
Gretchen Parlato & Lionel Loueke – Lean In
Cécile McLorin Salvant – Mélusine
* Nicole Zuraitis – How Love Begins
Best Jazz Instrumental Album
Kenny Barron – The Source
Lakecia Benjamin – Phoenix
Adam Blackstone – Legacy: The Instrumental Jawn
* Billy Childs – The Winds Of Change
Pat Metheny – Dream Box
Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album
ADDA Simfònica, Josep Vicent, Emilio Solla – The Chick Corea Symphony Tribute – Ritmo
Darcy James Argue’s Secret Society – Dynamic Maximum Tension
* The Count Basie Orchestra Directed By Scotty Barnhart – Basie Swings The Blues
Vince Mendoza & Metropole Orkest – Olympians
Mingus Big Band – The Charles Mingus Centennial Sessions
Best Latin Jazz Album
Eliane Elias – Quietude
Ivan Lins With The Tblisi Symphony Orchestra – My Heart Speaks
Bobby Sanabria Multiverse Big Band – Vox Humana
Luciana Souza & Trio Corrente – Cometa
* Miguel Zenón & Luis Perdomo – El Arte Del Bolero Vol. 2
Best Alternative Jazz Album
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily – Love In Exile
Louis Cole – Quality Over Opinion
Kurt Elling, Charlie Hunter, SuperBlue – SuperBlue: The Iridescent Spree
Cory Henry – Live At The Piano
* Meshell Ndegeocello – The Omnichord Real Book
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Liz Callaway – To Steve With Love: Liz Callaway Celebrates Sondheim
Rickie Lee Jones – Pieces Of Treasure
* Laufey – Bewitched
Bruce Springsteen – Only The Strong Survive
Various Artists – Sondheim Unplugged (The NYC Sessions), Vol. 3
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
* Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain, Edgar Meyer, Featuring Rakesh Chaurasia – As We Speak
House Of Waters – On Becoming
Bob James – Jazz Hands
Julian Lage – The Layers
Ben Wendel – All One
Best Musical Theater Album
Kimberly Akimbo
Parade
Shucked
* Some Like It Hot
Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Of Fleet Street
Best Country Solo Performance
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
* Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Dolly Parton – “The Last Thing On My Mind”
Luke Combs – “Fast Car”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
Brothers Osborne – “Nobody’s Nobody”
Carly Pearce – “We Don’t Fight Anymore” (Feat. Chris Stapleton)
Dierks Bentley – “High Note” (Feat. Billy Strings)
Jelly Roll – “Save Me” (Feat. Lainey Wilson)
Vince Gill & Paul Franklin – “Kissing Your Picture (Is So Cold)”
* Zach Bryan – “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)
Best Country Song
Brandy Clark – “Buried”
* Chris Stapleton – “White Horse”
Morgan Wallen – “Last Night”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Zach Bryan – “I Remember Everything” (Feat. Kacey Musgraves)
Best Country Album
Brothers Osborne – Brothers Osborne
Kelsea Ballerini – Rolling Up the Welcome Mat
Lainey Wilson – Bell Bottom Country
Tyler Childers – Rustin’ in the Rain
Zach Bryan – Zach Bryan
Best American Roots Performance
* Allison Russell – “Eve Was Black”
The Blind Boys Of Alabama – “Heaven Help Us All”
Jon Batiste – “Butterfly”
Madison Cunningham – “Inventing The Wheel”
Rhiannon Giddens – “You Louisiana Man”
Best Americana Performance
Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Billy Strings – “California Sober” (Feat. Willie Nelson)
* Brandy Clark – “Dear Insecurity” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – “Cast Iron Skillet”
The War And Treaty – “Blank Page”
Best American Roots Song
Allison Russell – “The Returner”
Billy Strings – “California Sober” (Feat. Willie Nelson)
Brandy Clark – “Dear Insecurity” (Feat. Brandi Carlile)
* Jason Isbell – “Cast Iron Skillet”
The War And Treaty – “Blank Page”
Best Americana Album
Allison Russell – The Returner
Brandy Clark – Brandy Clark
* Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – Weathervanes
Rhiannon Giddens – You’re The One
Rodney Crowell – The Chicago Sessions
Best Bluegrass Album
Billy Strings – Me/And/Dad
Michael Cleveland – Lovin’ Of The Game
Mighty Poplar – Mighty Poplar
* Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway – City Of Gold
Sam Bush – Radio John: Songs Of John Hartford
Willie Nelson – Bluegrass
Best Traditional Blues Album
* Bobby Rush – All My Love For You
Eric Bibb – Ridin’
John Primer – Teardrops For Magic Slim Live At Rosa’s Lounge
Mr. Sipp – The Soul Side Of Sipp
Tracy Nelson – Life Don’t Miss Nobody
Best Contemporary Blues Album
Bettye LaVette – LaVette!
Christone “Kingfish” Ingram – Live In London
* Larkin Poe – Blood Harmony
Ruthie Foster – Healing Time
Samantha Fish & Jesse Dayton – Death Wish Blues
Best Folk Album
Dom Flemons – Traveling Wildfire
* Joni Mitchell – Joni Mitchell At Newport
The Milk Carton Kids – I Only See The Moon
Nickel Creek – Celebrants
Old Crow Medicine Show – Jubilee
Paul Simon – Seven Psalms
Rufus Wainwright – Folkocracy
Best Regional Roots Music Album
(TIE) * Buckwheat Zydeco Jr. & The Legendary Ils Sont Partis Band – New Beginnings
Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers – Live at the 2023 New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival
(TIE) * Lost Bayou Ramblers & Louisiana Philharmonic Orchestra – Live: Orpheum Theater Nola
New Breed Brass Band – Made In New Orleans
New Orleans Nightcrawlers – Too Much To Hold
The Rumble Featuring Chief Joseph Boudreaux Jr. – Live At The Maple Leaf
Best Latin Pop Album
Pablo Alborán – La Cuarta Hoja
AleMor – Beautiful Humans, Vol. 1
Paula Arenas – A Ciegas
Pedro Capó – La Neta
Maluma – Don Juan
* Gaby Moreno – X Mí (Vol. 1)
Best Música Urbana Album
Rauw Alejandro – Saturno
Karol G – Mañana Será Bonito
Tainy – Data
Best Latin Rock Or Alternative Album
Cabra – MARTÍNEZ
Diamante Eléctrico – Leche de Tigre
(TIE) * Juanes – Vida Cotidiana
(TIE) * Natalia Lafourcade – De Todas las Flores
Fito Paez – EADDA9223
Best Música Mexicana Album (including Tejano)
Ana Bárbara – Bordado a Mano
Lila Downs – La Sánchez
Flor de Toloache – Motherflower
Lupita Infante – Amor Como en las Películas de Antes
* Peso Pluma – Génesis
Best Tropical Latin Album
* Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta – Siembra: 45° Aniversario (En Vivo en el Coliseo de Puerto Rico, 14 de Mayo 2022)
Luis Figueroa – Voy a Ti
Grupo Niche, Orquesta Sinfónica Nacional de Colombia – Niche Sinfónica
Omara Portuondo – Vida
Tony Succar & Mimy Succar – Mimy & Tony
Carlos Vives – Escalona Nunca se Había Grabado Así
Best Global Music Performance
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer & Shahzad Ismaily – “Shadow Forces”
Burna Boy – “Alone”
Davido – “FEEL”
Silvana Estrada – “Milagro y Desastre”
Falu & Gaurav Shah – “Abundance in Millets” (Feat. PM Narendra Modi)
* Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain -“Pashto” (Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)
Ibrahim Maalouf – “Todo Colores” (Feat Cimafunk & Tank And The Bangas)
Best African Music Performance
Ayra Starr – “Rush”
Asake & Olamide – “Amapiano”
Burna Boy – “City Boys”
Davido – “UNAVAILABLE” (Feat. Musa Keys)
* Tyla – “Water”
Best Global Music Album
Bokanté – History
Burna Boy – I Told Them…
Davido – Timeless
* Shakti – This Moment
Susana Baca – Epifanías
Best Reggae Album
Beenie Man – Simma
Buju Banton – Born for Greatness
Burning Spear – No Destroyer
Collie Buddz – Cali Roots Riddim 2023
* Julian Marley & Antaeus – Colors of Royal
Best New Age, Ambient Or Chant Album
Kirsten Agresta-Copely – Aquamarine
Omar Akram – Moments of Beauty
Ólafur Arnalds – Some Kind of Peace (Piano Reworks)
David Darling & Hans Christian – Ocean Dreaming Ocean
* Carla Patullo Featuring Tonality & the Scorchio Quartet – So She Howls
Best Children’s Music Album
* 123 Andrés – We Grow Together Preschool Songs
Andrew & Polly – Ahhhhh!
DJ Willy Wow! – Hip Hope For Kids!
Pierce Freelon and Nnenna Freelon – Ancestars
Uncle Jumbo – Taste The Sky
Best Comedy Album
Chris Rock – Selective Outrage
* Dave Chappelle – What’s In A Name
Sarah Silverman – Someone You Love
Trevor Noah – I Wish You Would
Wanda Sykes – I’m An Entertainment
Best Audio Book, Narration & Storytelling Recording
Bernie Sanders – It’s OK to Be Angry About Capitalism
Meryl Streep – Big Tree
* Michelle Obama – The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
Rick Rubin – The Creative Act: A Way of Being
William Shatner – Boldly Go: Reflections on a Life of Awe and Wonder
Best Compilation Soundtrack For Visual Media
Daisy Jones & the Six – Aurora
* Various Artists – Barbie The Album
Various Artists – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Various Artists – Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3: Awesome Mix, Vol. 3
“Weird Al” Yankovic – Weird: The Al Yankovic Story
Best Score Soundtrack Album For Visual Media
John Williams – The Fabelmans
John Williams – Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Ludwig Göransson – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
* Ludwig Göransson – Oppenheimer
Mark Ronson & Andrew Wyatt – Barbie
Best Score Soundtrack For Video Games And Other Interactive Media
Bear McCreary – God of War Ragnarök
Jess Serro, Tripod and Austin Wintory – Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical
Peter Murray, J Scott Rakozy and Chuck Myers – Hogwarts Legacy
Sarah Schachner – Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II
* Stephen Barton and Gordy Haab – Star Wars Jedi: Survivor
Best Song Written For Visual Media
* Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Dua Lipa – “Dance The Night”
Nicki Minaj & Ice Spice – “Barbie World” (Feat. Aqua)
Rihanna – “Lift Me Up”
Ryan Gosling – “I’m Just Ken”
Best Music Video
* The Beatles – “I’m Only Sleeping”
Billie Eilish – “What Was I Made For?”
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out”
Troye Sivan – “Rush”
Tyler Childers – “In Your Love”
Best Music Film
Dear Mama
How I’m Feeling Now
I Am Everything
Live From Paris: The Big Steppers Tour
* Moonage Daydream
Best Historical Album
Bob Dylan – Fragments – Time Out of Mind Sessions (1996–1997): The Bootleg Series, Vol. 17
Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
Various Artists – The Moaninest Moan of Them All: The Jazz Saxophone of Loren McMurray, 1920–1922
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971
* Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos
Best Album Notes
Howdy Glenn – I Can Almost See Houston: The Complete Howdy Glenn (Scott B. Bomar)
Iftin Band – Mogadishu’s Finest: The Al Uruba Sessions (Vik Sohonie)
John Coltrane & Eric Dolphy – Evenings at The Village Gate: John Coltrane with Eric Dolphy (Live) (Ashley Kahn)
Various Artists – Playing for the Man at the Door: Field Recordings from the Collection of Mack McCormick, 1958–1971 (Jeff Place & John Troutman)
* Various Artists – Written in Their Soul: The Stax Songwriter Demos (Robert Gordon & Deanie Parker)
Best Recording Package
Brad Breeck – Gravity Falls
Caroline Rose – The Art Of Forgetting
* Dry Cleaning – Stumpwork
Ensemble Cadenza 21′ – Cadenza 21′
The Arcs – Electrophonic Chronic
Leaf Yeh – Migration
Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package
Bo Burnham – Inside: Deluxe Box Set
Neutral Milk Hotel – The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel
Ngot – Gieo
Lou Reed – Words & Music, May 1965 – Deluxe Edition
* Various Artists – For The Birds: The Birdsong Project
Producer Of The Year, Classical
Brian Pidgeon
David Frost
Dmitriy Lipay
* Elaine Martone
Morten Linberg
Best Remixed Recording, Non-Classical
* Depeche Mode – “Wagging Tongue (Wet Leg Remix)”
Gorillaz – “New Gold (Dom Dolla Remix)” (Feat. Tame Impala & Bootie Brown)
Lane 8 – “Reviver (Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs Remix)”
Mariah Carey – “Workin’ Hard (Terry Hunter Remix)”
Turnstile & BADBADNOTGOOD – “Alien Love Call (BADBADNOTGOOD Remix)” (Feat. Blood Orange)
Best Immersive Audio Album
* Alicia Keys – The Diary Of Alicia Keys
Bear McCreary – God Of War Ragnarok (Original Soundtrack)
George Strait – Blue Clear Sky
Madison Beer – Silence Between Songs
Ryan Ulyate – Act 3 (Immersive Edition)
Best Instrumental Composition
Béla Fleck, Edgar Meyer & Zakir Hussain – “Motion” (Feat. Rakesh Chaurasia)
Quartet San Francisco featuring Gordon Goodwin’s Big Phat Band – “Cutey And The Dragon”
* John Williams – “Helena’s Theme”
Lakecia Benjamin – “Amerikkan Skin” (Feat. Angela Davis)
Ludwig Göransson – “Can You Hear The Music”
Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical
Bokanté – History
Boygenius – The Record
Feist – Multitudes
Caroline Polachek – Desire, I Want To Turn Into You
* Victoria Monét – Jaguar