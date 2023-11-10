A 2-Year-Old Was Just Nominated For A Grammy

We already published our list of this year’s first-time Grammy nominees, but there’s also another name that belongs in the record books — an artist who’s significantly younger than any of the Best New Artist nominees. Hazel Monét is two years old, and she’s been nominated in the category of Best Traditional R&B Performance. Today, as Billboard reports, she became the youngest Grammy nominee in history.

You will not be surprised to learn that Hazel Monét is a (literal) nepo baby. Hazel’s mother Victoria Monét is a pop and R&B artist who’s written a whole lot of hits for other people. Her album Jaguar II impressed a whole lot of people, including Grammy voters. Victoria got seven nominations this year. Only SZA got more. (Victoria is tied with producer Serban Ghenea, who also got seven.) Hazel, by contrast, only got one nomination. She’ll really have to step up in future years.

The song that’s been nominated is Victoria Monét’s “Hollywood,” which is billed as featuring Earth, Wind & Fire and Hazel Monét. Longtime Earth, Wind & Fire singer Philip Bailey, who’s significantly older than two, actually does a lot of singing on that song, but Hazel’s contributions are limited to babbling and laughing at the end of the track. Still, she significantly boosts the song’s cuteness quotient, so you can’t really say she didn’t earn that nomination.

According to Billboard, the previous record for youngest Grammy nominee was held by Leah Peasall, the youngest of the Peasall Sisters, who sang “In The Highways” on the O Brother, Where Art Thou? soundtrack. Leah was eight years old when that soundtrack won Album Of The Year in 2002.