Alvvays, Ice Spice, Neutral Milk Hotel, Troye Sivan Among First Time Grammy Nominees
With Grammy mainstays like Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are all over this year’s nominations, it can feel like same old, same old. But there are quite a few first-time nominees this year.
Headlining that list is boygenius, the Julien Baker/Phoebe Bridgers/Lucy Dacus supergroup, who claimed six nominations including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year. Bridgers tacked on a seventh nod for her SZA collab, and Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties nabbed her first three career nominations for her work with boygenius too.
Other indie rock stuff: Alvvays, darlings of 2022’s year-end list season, have “Belinda Says” up for Best Alternative Music Performance. Neutral Milk Hotel got in there via Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel; the category also led to Dry Cleaning’s first nomination.
The Best New Artist race includes first-time nominees Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, Noah Kahan, and Jelly Roll, all breakout stars. More established acts like Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie, Romy, Lainey Wilson, and Davido are also up for their first Grammys. So are Danny L Harle, Laufey, Madison Beer, Coco Jones, Eryn Allen Kane, Flowdan, Coi Leray, the Arcs, and more.
Billboard reports that Ryan Gosling is not a nominee for his Barbie power ballad “I’m Just Ken” because Best Song Written For Visual Media is an award for songwriting, not performance. Relatedly, don’t miss Aqua snagging two nominations for being sampled on Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World.”
Here’s a list of first-time nominees for your perusal:
Alvvays
Anne-Marie
Aqua
Boygenius
Coco Jones
Coi Leray
Danny L Harle
Davido
Dry Cleaning
Eryn Allen Kane
Flowdan
Gracie Abrams
Ice Spice
Jelly Roll
Lainey Wilson
Laufey
Madison Beer
Neutral Milk Hotel
Noah Kahan
Peso Pluma
Romy
Ryan Gosling
Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties)
Spiritbox
The Arcs
The War And Treaty
Troye Sivan