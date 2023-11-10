With Grammy mainstays like Taylor Swift, SZA, Miley Cyrus, Jon Batiste, Billie Eilish, and Olivia Rodrigo are all over this year’s nominations, it can feel like same old, same old. But there are quite a few first-time nominees this year.

Headlining that list is boygenius, the Julien Baker/Phoebe Bridgers/Lucy Dacus supergroup, who claimed six nominations including Album Of The Year and Record Of The Year. Bridgers tacked on a seventh nod for her SZA collab, and Sarah Tudzin of Illuminati Hotties nabbed her first three career nominations for her work with boygenius too.

Other indie rock stuff: Alvvays, darlings of 2022’s year-end list season, have “Belinda Says” up for Best Alternative Music Performance. Neutral Milk Hotel got in there via Best Boxed Or Special Limited Edition Package for The Collected Works Of Neutral Milk Hotel; the category also led to Dry Cleaning’s first nomination.

The Best New Artist race includes first-time nominees Gracie Abrams, Ice Spice, Noah Kahan, and Jelly Roll, all breakout stars. More established acts like Troye Sivan, Anne-Marie, Romy, Lainey Wilson, and Davido are also up for their first Grammys. So are Danny L Harle, Laufey, Madison Beer, Coco Jones, Eryn Allen Kane, Flowdan, Coi Leray, the Arcs, and more.

Billboard reports that Ryan Gosling is not a nominee for his Barbie power ballad “I’m Just Ken” because Best Song Written For Visual Media is an award for songwriting, not performance. Relatedly, don’t miss Aqua snagging two nominations for being sampled on Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice’s “Barbie World.”

Here’s a list of first-time nominees for your perusal:

Alvvays

Anne-Marie

Aqua

Boygenius

Coco Jones

Coi Leray

Danny L Harle

Davido

Dry Cleaning

Eryn Allen Kane

Flowdan

Gracie Abrams

Ice Spice

Jelly Roll

Lainey Wilson

Laufey

Madison Beer

Neutral Milk Hotel

Noah Kahan

Peso Pluma

Romy

Ryan Gosling

Sarah Tudzin (illuminati hotties)

Spiritbox

The Arcs

The War And Treaty

Troye Sivan