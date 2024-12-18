Today happens to be Billie Eilish’s birthday. She’s 23 years old now. That’s fucked up, right? She’s a major part of the pop establishment, and she is only now old enough to rent a car. What the fuck are the rest of us doing with our lives? Anyway, Eilish gave herself a birthday present last night. She was in the middle of a run of shows at Inglewood’s Kia Forum — her hometown arena, more or less — and she performed the “Guess” remix with Charli XCX for the first time.

Charli and Billie released the delightfully trashy “Guess” remix back in August. The song was a #1 hit in the UK, and it reached #12 over here, which makes it Charli’s biggest Hot 100 hit since “Boom Clap.” Eilish has been performing the “Guess” remix by herself on her current arena tour. Last night, Charli came up on one of those little stage elevators, and the two did the track together, with a very fired-up crowd singing along. Eilish was wearing a gigantic Ecko shirt, and Charli was not. Watch it go down below.

love u billieeeeee and hbd!!! <3 pic.twitter.com/5fxuJmEmKG — Charli (@charli_xcx) December 18, 2024

Earlier this year, Charli and Billie sang along to the “Guess” remix at Charli’s star-studded LA birthday party, but that doesn’t count as a performance. In any case, these two should make a tradition of it, and just always get together to do the “Guess” remix on each other’s birthdays.