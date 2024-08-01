Charli XCX – “Guess (Remix Feat. Billie Eilish)”

There was “Girl, so confusing” with Lorde, “360” with Yung Lean and Robyn, “Von dutch” with Addison Rae, and now, there’s “Guess” with Billie Eilish. After teasing a “Guess” rework with a surprise collaborator the other day, Charli XCX has unveiled the latest remix from the Bratosphere.

Charli co-wrote “Guess” with 100 gecs’ Dylan Brady and indie-sleaze revivalist the Dare; it didn’t appear on the original Brat tracklist, but was one of the three additional songs on Brat and it’s the same but there’s three more songs so it’s not. The remix was produced by the Dare and Eilish’s brother/producer Finneas. “This was like, too much fun to make,” Finneas wrote on Instagram.

Here’s some of Eilish’s part:

Don’t have to guess the color of your underwear

Already know what you’ve got goin’ on down there

It’s that lacy black pair with the little bows

The ones I picked out for you in Tokyo saw them when you sat down, they were peekin’ out

I’m gonna tell you right now, they’re all I’m thinkin’ about I wanna try it, bite it, lick it, spit it

Pull it to the side and get all up in it Kiss it, bite it, can I fit it?

Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it

Charli, call me if you’re with it

In Aidan Zamiri’s video for the remix, Charli XCX (in an Aphex Twin shirt), Billie Eilish, and the Dare co-star with a million pairs of bras and underwear (which were donated to I Support The Girls after the shoot). Watch below.