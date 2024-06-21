Charli xcx – “The girl, so confusing version with lorde”

Charli xcx – “The girl, so confusing version with lorde”

New Music June 21, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

It’s happening. A highlight of Charli XCX’s new album Brat is the conflicted banger “Girl, so confusing,” which seems to be about Lorde. Now, she’s unveiling a remix featuring the New Zealand pop star herself.

It’s obvious that there isn’t any beef between the pair; Lorde praised the album on Instagram and attended Charli’s Brooklyn show. Her feature on the song almost confirms that it’s about her: “One day we might make some music/ The internet would go crazy,” Charli sings, and the internet is doing just that.

Lorde is the latest guest on a Brat remix, following Yung Lean and Robyn on a remix of “360” and Addison Rae on a remix of “Von Dutch.” “Girl, so confusing” earned a spot on our 5 Best Songs Of The Week list last week next to four other Brat tracks (we dig the LP, if you can’t tell). Also last week, Charli kept up the momentum by releasing Brat deluxe with three new songs. Hear Charli and Lorde work things out on the “Girl, so confusing” remix below.

