Robyn & Yung Lean Join Charli XCX On “360” Remix

Charli XCX’s new album Brat is out in a week. The pop provocateur has unveiled “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” “B2B,” and “360,” and she drew in a massive crowd to a surprise Brooklyn event where she teased the LP earlier this month. Now, she’s sharing a remix of “360” with avant-garde Swedish artists Robyn and Yung Lean.

Charli and Yung Lean have been friends for years; she recently mentioned the rapper in a TikTok interview, using him as an example of a musician who has artistry. In March, he dropped a surprise record titled Psykos with Bladee.

Meanwhile, over a year ago, Charli tweeted, “me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride ;).” Robyn’s most recent album was Honey in 2018. Check out the “360” remix below.

me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride 😉 — Charli (@charli_xcx) June 8, 2023

Brat is out 6/7 via Atlantic.