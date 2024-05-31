Robyn & Yung Lean Join Charli XCX On “360” Remix
Charli XCX’s new album Brat is out in a week. The pop provocateur has unveiled “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” “B2B,” and “360,” and she drew in a massive crowd to a surprise Brooklyn event where she teased the LP earlier this month. Now, she’s sharing a remix of “360” with avant-garde Swedish artists Robyn and Yung Lean.
Charli and Yung Lean have been friends for years; she recently mentioned the rapper in a TikTok interview, using him as an example of a musician who has artistry. In March, he dropped a surprise record titled Psykos with Bladee.
Meanwhile, over a year ago, Charli tweeted, “me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride ;).” Robyn’s most recent album was Honey in 2018. Check out the “360” remix below.
@subwaytakes ⭐️Episode 95: @charli_xcx says music is not important ⭐️ 🎤 @KAREEM RAHMA 🎥 @Anthony DiMieri @Willem Holzer #nyc #newyorkcity #podcast #subway #hottakes #interview #conversations #nycsubway #subwaytakes #charlixcx #vroomvroom #music ♬ original sound – Subway Takes
Brat is out 6/7 via Atlantic.