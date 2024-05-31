Robyn & Yung Lean Join Charli XCX On “360” Remix

New Music May 31, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Robyn & Yung Lean Join Charli XCX On “360” Remix

New Music May 31, 2024 12:00 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Charli XCX’s new album Brat is out in a week. The pop provocateur has unveiled “Von Dutch,” “Club Classics,” “B2B,” and “360,” and she drew in a massive crowd to a surprise Brooklyn event where she teased the LP earlier this month. Now, she’s sharing a remix of “360” with avant-garde Swedish artists Robyn and Yung Lean.

Charli and Yung Lean have been friends for years; she recently mentioned the rapper in a TikTok interview, using him as an example of a musician who has artistry. In March, he dropped a surprise record titled Psykos with Bladee.

Meanwhile, over a year ago, Charli tweeted, “me and robyn been making songs in the studio. happy pride ;).” Robyn’s most recent album was Honey in 2018. Check out the “360” remix below.

@subwaytakes ⭐️Episode 95: @charli_xcx says music is not important ⭐️ 🎤 @KAREEM RAHMA 🎥 @Anthony DiMieri @Willem Holzer #nyc #newyorkcity #podcast #subway #hottakes #interview #conversations #nycsubway #subwaytakes #charlixcx #vroomvroom #music ♬ original sound – Subway Takes

Brat is out 6/7 via Atlantic.

Related

Little Kids Are Here To Teach Charli XCX About Partying
Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Lizzo Responds To South Park Naming An Ozempic Alternative After Her

5 days ago 0

Mysterious Ring Of Identity Thieves Claims Credit For Scheme To Fraudulently Auction Off Graceland

3 days ago 0

NFL Tight End Darren Waller Releases Breakup Song Following Split From WNBA’s Kelsey Plum

15 hours ago 0

more from New Music

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest