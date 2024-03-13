The enigmatic, super-online Swedish quasi-rap cult heroes Yung Lean and Bladee are close friends and frequent collaborators. Just last year, they got together on two singles, “Victorious” and “Bullets.” Now, they’ve gotten together to release Psykos, an new collaborative LP that’s arrived out of nowhere. It’s like Watch The Throne for people who spend all day on Discord and refer to old Supreme hoodies as “pieces.”

I cannot resist clowning Yung Lean and Bladee’s freaky internet personality, but Psykos is good shit. These guys are operating in their own aesthetic galaxy, muttering soft Auto-Tuned incantations over reverb-drenched synth tones and thrumming basslines that evoke early New Order. Psykos is a short album — just eight songs in 22 minutes — and it doesn’t feature “Victorious” and “Bullets.” Instead, it works as a mood piece, and it’s really hitting nicely this morning, especially in these moments before I’m fully awake and locked-in. Stream it below.

Psykos is out now on World Affairs.