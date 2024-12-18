Rihanna Got Mariah Carey To Sign Her Boob During Last Night’s Christmas Show

News December 18, 2024 10:47 AM By Tom Breihan

News December 18, 2024 10:47 AM By Tom Breihan

Rihanna doesn’t seem too interested in making new music these days. She recently said that she’s ready to start work on her next album, which was both very funny and almost cruel. But at least we still get antics. Last night, Rihanna went to see Mariah Carey’s Christmas show, and she got Carey to sign her boob mid-show.

Right now, Mariah Carey’s holiday perennial “All I Want For Christmas Is You” is once again the #1 song in America, and it’ll almost certainly add another week with the next chart. Last night, Carey wrapped up what’s been a surprisingly violent Christmas tour at Brooklyn’s Barclays Center, and Rihanna was in the front row. At some point during the show, Carey went down to say hi to Rihanna, and Rihanna got Carey to sign her boob.

In videos from last night, both Rihanna and Mariah Carey seem slightly faded. During their interaction, Carey admonished Rihanna’s camera guy for filming her bad side. I also enjoyed this exchange:

Mariah Carey: “What do you want me to write?”

Rihanna: “Mariah! The fuck you think?”

Also, Rihanna got her hands on a mic and informed the crowd that Mariah Carey had just signed her tit. You, the lucky person reading this, can watch it all happen below.

