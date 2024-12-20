Watch Paul McCartney Reunite With Ringo Starr And His Lost Beatles Bass Guitar In London

Earlier this year, Paul McCartney’s favorite bass guitar was returned to him after it was missing for 54 years. On Thursday (Dec. 19), the former Beatle performed his first show with the beloved instrument since he got it back, and he was also joined by special guest Ringo Starr at London’s O2 Arena.

For the encore, McCartney and Starr did “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band (Reprise)” and “Helter Skelter.” The two Beatles were last onstage together in 2019 in Los Angeles. The band’s unearthed and restored “Now And Then” is nominated for Record Of The Year and Best Rock Performance at the Grammys.

At this show, and a few leading up to it, McCartney summoned the holiday spirit with the live rarity “Wonderful Christmastime.” He also brought the Rolling Stones’ Ronnie Wood onstage for “Get Back.” Watch clips from the eventful night below.







