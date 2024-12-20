Grammys Announce Lifetime Achievement Awards For Prince, The Clash, Frankie Valli, & More

The Grammys are slowly approaching with the ceremony taking place on Feb. 2. Beyoncé leads all nominees, followed by a tie between Charli XCX, Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar, and Post Malone. Today, the Recording Academy revealed the Special Merit Award Honorees, including Prince, the Clash, Frankie Valli, and more.

There will be a separate ceremony for the Lifetime Achievement Award along with the Trustees Award and Technical Grammy Award, which will transpire on Feb. 1 at the Wilshire Ebell Theatre. The honorees for the Lifetime Achievement Award are Prince, the Clash, Frankie Valli, Frankie Beverly, Dr. Bobby Jones, Taj Mahal, and Roxanne Shanté.

“It’s an amazing privilege to honor this eclectic group of music icons during the year’s biggest week in music,” said Harvey Mason jr., CEO of the Recording Academy. “Each of this year’s Special Merit Award recipients has left an indelible mark on music, from paving the way for others to innovation that forever has changed the trajectory of the musical landscape. We can’t wait to celebrate this group and their achievements in February.”