This year, Claire Rousay released the great album sentiment, then followed it with a reimagined score for the 1980 animated film The Bloody Lady. On Thursday (Dec. 19), the ambient artist announced a new LP titled No Floor with frequent collaborator More Eaze. The single “Limelight, Illegally” is out now.

About “Limelight, Illegally,” More Eaze — real name Mari Maurice — said, “Limelight was a very big bar in the mid-00s San Antonio for shows, I opened for Bill Callahan there as a 17 year-old. We were both going there underage because we were both teenagers playing in bands there, though we didn’t know each other at the time. We’ve since had a lot of conversations where we realized we were at the same shows at the same time.”

In 2022, the two experimental musicians paired up for Never Stop Texting Me. Hear “Limelight, Illegally” below.

TRACKLIST:

01 “Hopfields”

02 “Kinda Tropical”

03 “The Applebees Outside Kalamazoo, Michigan”

04 “Limelight, Illegally”

05 “Lowcountry”

No Floor is out 3/21 on Thrill Jockey. Pre-order it here.