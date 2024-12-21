Watch Sturgill Simpson Cover The Grateful Dead At Kennedy Center Honors

News December 21, 2024 10:08 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Watch Sturgill Simpson Cover The Grateful Dead At Kennedy Center Honors

News December 21, 2024 10:08 AM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this year, Sturgill Simpson unveiled Passage Du Desir, his debut under the alias Johnny Blue Skies, which made our list of the Best Albums Of 2024. On Dec. 8, the country polymath sang at the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors, and his performance is online now and will air on CBS on Sunday (Dec. 22).

At the ceremony, Simpson covered the Grateful Dead’s “Ripple” with a band that included Don Was, Goose’s Rick Mitarotonda, and the late Phil Lesh’s son Grahame. The three surviving members of the Grateful Dead — Bob Weir, Mickey Hart, and Bill Kreutzmann — were in the audience. The Grateful Dead were one of the honorees of the evening, along with Bonnie Raitt, Francis Ford Coppola, and Arturo Sandoval. Watch Simpson’s performance below.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Chloë Sevigny (@chloessevigny)

Danielle Chelosky Editor

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

The Pretenders’ Chrissie Hynde Apologizes (But Not Really) After Backlash To Her Rules For Concertgoers

5 days ago 0

Lil Wayne, Chris Brown, Alice In Chains, & Others Reportedly Misused Millions In Taxpayer-Funded COVID-Relief Grants

4 days ago 0

The Cure’s Robert Smith Talks Chappell Roan, Brat Summer, His Viral 2019 Rock Hall Interview

3 days ago 0

more from News

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest