Watch Suki Waterhouse Cover TOPS With Jane Penny

News December 21, 2024 2:16 PM By Danielle Chelosky

Earlier this month, Suki Waterhouse surprised fans by bringing out Stephin Merritt, Amanda Lepore, and Del Water Gap in Brooklyn. In Montreal last week, the British singer-songwriter pleased audiences again by welcoming Jane Penny onstage for a TOPS cover.

The pair performed TOPS’ 2015 track “Anything” at MTELUS, and the following night Waterhouse sang it again alone in Toronto. Penny began the year by sharing her debut solo material with the album Surfacing in April. Watch clips of their performance below.

@amerypress Rockstar shit @TOPS #sukiwaterhouse #montreal ♬ original sound – Amery Press

