In June, Your Old Droog shared the album Movie. Now, the New York rapper is previewing its follow-up with the new single “Suspects,” produced by Edan.

“When I dropped ‘YOD Stewart,’ ‘YOD Wave’ [and] ‘Yodney Dangerfield,’ I was going to do something called ‘YOD Serling,’ which was going to be an homage to The Twilight Zone,” Droog told Variety. “I did maybe four story songs with Edan, and they just never got recorded until now.”

Listen below.