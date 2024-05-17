New York rapper Your Old Droog puts out a whole lot of music, but he hasn’t released a full solo album since Space Bar in 2021. That’s about to change. Last month, Droog released the Madlib-produced single “DBZ,” where he traded bars with Method Man and Denzel Curry. (He and Black Thought also guested on Madlib’s single “REEKYOD.”) Today, Droog has announced that the new album Movie is coming out next month, and he’s dropped the new track “Mercury Thermometers.”

We don’t have a tracklist for “Movie” yet, but Droog’s album-announcement Instagram post tags people Yasiin Bey, Just Blaze, Harry Fraud, and Roper Williams. On the new track “Mercury Thermometers,” Droog bars out over a dirty head-knocker beat from Conductor Williams, a producer who’s long been affiliated with the Griselda crew and who’s recently been working with people like Drake and J. Cole. Listen below.

Movie is out 6/21.