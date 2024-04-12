Your Old Droog – “DBZ” (Feat. Method Man & Denzel Curry) (Prod. Madlib)

New Music April 11, 2024 11:25 PM By Tom Breihan

New York rap monster Your Old Droog has been a prolific force for nearly a decade, and he’s teamed up with some very big names on his newest track. For the Madlib production “DBZ,” Droog teams up with Wu-Tang Clan legend Method Man and veteran Florida energy-bomb Denzel Curry. This single is an event, and it’s also a good song.

Your Old Droog and Madlib have put in a lot of work lately. In the past couple of years, Madlib has produced Droog tracks like “The Return Of Sasquatch,” “Pronouns,” and “Foie Gras.” On “DBZ,” Madlib turns in a bright, energetic boom-bap beat that sounds relatively conventional even though it doesn’t seem to have any drums. All three rappers come in with purposeful, wordplay-heavy verses and land heavy punchlines, and they all make perfect sense together. Check it out below.

