The new Your Old Droog single is just 67 seconds long, but they’re a worthwhile 67 seconds. “Foie Gras” was produced by Madlib and would work wonders as a scrap within a collage of quick, hardscrabble hip-hop tracks. At the moment, this one stands alone. “Trash rappers, we don’t like the same rhymes,” Droog begins. “It’s Top Ramen, it’s why they gotta microwave shitty-ass beats with no flavor.” Listen below.

Foie Gras (prod. Madlib) by Your Old Droog