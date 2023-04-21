Your Old Droog & Madlib – “Pronouns”

New Music April 21, 2023 10:16 AM By Tom Breihan

Prolific New York rap force Your Old Droog released his EP The Shining a the end of 2022, and he followed it earlier this year with his single “The Groundhog.” Today, Droog has a new single that he recorded with legendary producer Madlib.

Madlib has been busy lately, working with rappers like Westside Gunn and Open Mike Eagle and teaming up with Talib Kweli on the new LP Liberation 2. Madlib and Droog have worked together before; last year, they joined forces for the single “The Return Of Sasquatch.” On “Pronouns,” Madlib gives Droog a funky, skeletal beat, and Droog uses it to talk his shit: “You ain’t in your mother’s top ten/ It don’t matter what your pronouns are, you are not him.” Listen below.

