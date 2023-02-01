Your Old Droog – “The Groundhog”

New Music February 1, 2023 6:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

Your Old Droog – “The Groundhog”

New Music February 1, 2023 6:23 PM By Rachel Brodsky
0

New York rapper Your Old Droog released a slew of material in 2022: YOD Wave, Yod Stewart, Yodney Dangerfield, The Yodfather. Droog also teamed up with regular collaborator Tha God Fahim on Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream and with legendary producer Madlib on “The Return Of Sasquatch.” Finally, right as the year ended, he shared a new seven-song project/EP/album/mixtape The Shining. Anyway, one day before Groundhog’s Day, Your Old Droog is back with a holiday-appropriate song called “The Groundhog.” Hear the laid-back, horn-accented track below.

Rachel Brodsky Staff

tags in this article

MOST POPULAR

Nick Cave Responds To Fan Who Misses His Rage And Hatred: “Things Changed After My First Son Died”

3 days ago 0

The Number Ones: Daniel Powter’s “Bad Day”

3 days ago 0

Indie Supergroup Who Is She? Dropped As Seattle Kraken House Band After Dissing Jeff Bezos In Amazon Arena

5 days ago 0

Mark E. Smith’s Family Says The Fall Members’ New Project Is “Extremely Offensive”

20 hours ago 0

Hear The First Single From Smokey Robinson’s New Album Gasms

4 days ago 0

more from New Music

Please disable your adblocker or subscribe to ad-free membership to view this article.

Already a VIP? Sign in.

Stereogum Media

Stereogum Digest