Your Old Droog – “The Groundhog”
New York rapper Your Old Droog released a slew of material in 2022: YOD Wave, Yod Stewart, Yodney Dangerfield, The Yodfather. Droog also teamed up with regular collaborator Tha God Fahim on Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream and with legendary producer Madlib on “The Return Of Sasquatch.” Finally, right as the year ended, he shared a new seven-song project/EP/album/mixtape The Shining. Anyway, one day before Groundhog’s Day, Your Old Droog is back with a holiday-appropriate song called “The Groundhog.” Hear the laid-back, horn-accented track below.