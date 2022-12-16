New York rapper Your Old Droog remains one of the most relentlessly prolific forces on the underground. Before today, Droog had already released an insane number of projects in 2022: YOD Wave, Yod Stewart, Yodney Dangerfield, The Yodfather. Droog also teamed up with regular collaborator Tha God Fahim on Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream and with legendary producer Madlib on “The Return Of Sasquatch.” Today, Droog has released one more new record before the year ends.

Droog’s new project The Shining is seven songs in 20 minutes, so what does that make it? An EP? An album? A mixtape? It doesn’t really matter, and Droog doesn’t really seem to care. If you’ve been following Droog’s career, then you already know what to expect here. Droog is in his zone, bringing cleverly constructed punchlines over hazy boom-bap beats. He sounds good. He always sounds good.

Most of the production on The Shining comes from Mach-Hommy collaborator Wino Willy, though Roper Williams and Sadhu Gold also supply beats. Regular Droog collaborator Tha God Fahim, Buffalo rapper Che Noir, and Heltah Skeltah veteran Rockness Monsta make guest appearances. Stream The Shining below.

<a href="https://yourolddroog.bandcamp.com/album/yod-presents-the-shining">YOD Presents: The Shining by Your Old Droog</a>

