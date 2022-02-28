The Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog makes a whole lot of music. In November, Droog released his solo album Space Bar — the last of four full-lengths that Droog dropped during the 2021 calendar year. Last month, Droog teamed up with longtime collaborator Tha God Fahim on their Tha Wolf On Wall St 2: The American Dream album. And today, Droog announces that he’s already got another new LP coming out on Friday.

Droog’s next LP is called YOD Wave, and it’s produced entirely by the Montreal beatmaker Nicholas Craven. Craven is very much a part of Droog’s whole creative community. Last year, Craven and Tha God Fahim released a series of collaborative EPs, and Craven also produced Droog’s single “Yuri.” A week and a half ago, Craven released his Craven N 3 album, which featured collaborations with people like Boldy James, Elucid, Stove God Cook$, Navy Blue, Pink Siifu, and Droog himself. A full Droog/Craven album makes complete sense.

Today, Droog has shared lead single “Purple Rain Freestyle (Game, Blouses).” The title is a Chappelle’s Show reference; Droog does not freestyle over “Purple Rain.” Instead, it’s Droog deep in his comfort zone, talking intricate shit over a strutting soul-sample beat: “YOD never too big to diss a hater/ Yeah, you on the Dream Team, but you Christian Laettner.” Listen below.

YOD Wave is out 3/4 on Nature Sounds. In related news, Tha God Fahim and New Jersey producer DUS just teamed up for the collaborative EP One Thousand And One Nights, which just came out this past Friday.