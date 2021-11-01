Your Old Droog – “Yuri”

New Music November 1, 2021 11:33 AM By Tom Breihan

Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog has been on a crazy run lately. In the past 12 months, he’s released two full-length solo albums, Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition and Time. He’s also teamed up with Tha God Fahim for two collaborative projects, Tha Wolf On Wall St. and Tha YOD Fahim. And now, Droog has come out with a new single.

At least for now, the new track “Yuri” is a one-off, though it seems likely that there’s more on the way. Droog made Yuri with the Montreal producer Nicholas Craven, who’s lately been working with rappers like Tha God Fahim and Mach-Hommy, as well ad Droog himself. “Yuri” is named for original Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin. It’s got a bongwater-dripping psych-rock guitar loop and some excellently written flexes: “Took it up from silly schemes to Big Willie dreams/ Light up everywhere I walk, shit, ‘Billie Jean’/ Stay cakin’, vacations to the Philippines.” Listen below.

