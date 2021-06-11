The Brooklyn rapper Your Old Droog has never been the type to suffer from writer’s block, but he’s really been on a run lately. At the end of 2020, Droog released his album Dump YOD: Krutoy Edition. Since then, Droog and regular collaborator Tha God Fahim have teamed up for two collaborative projects, Tha Wolf On Wall St. and Tha YOD Fahim. All of those records have been good, and Droog isn’t slowing down. Today, Droog released his new album Time, his fourth in six months. It’s another good one.

Time, like a lot of Droog’s albums, has a central theme. Early on, Droog tells a sort of psychedelic fable about a guy with a magic time-machine watch, and he spends much of the album revisiting his past self. Droog knows how to put together a punchline, and he does that on Time: “Show’s packed with nerds, looking like Comic-Con/ Make an M a night like Shyamalan.” But the album is built more around narratives. Droog reminisces on career-crossroads moments, on the first time he got high, on the times when he cut school.

Earlier this week, Droog shared the single “Dropout Boogie,” a collaboration with the late MF DOOM. (DOOM was on fire on that one.) The album also has appearances from Aesop Rock, Elzhi, Wiki, Blu, and Mick Jenkins, and it’s also got beats from producers like Edan, Quelle Chris, 88 Keys, Mono En Stereo, and Argov. Stream it below.

<a href="https://yourolddroog.bandcamp.com/album/time">TIME by YOD</a>

Time is out now, and you can get it at Bandcamp.