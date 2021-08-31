Stream Tha God Fahim & Nicholas Craven’s Two New Dump Gawd: Shot Clock King EPs

New Music August 31, 2021 10:51 AM By Tom Breihan

Atlanta underground rapper Tha God Fahim has been a prolific force for a long time, but he’s really been working hard this year. Fahim throws loose tracks up on YouTube all the time, and he’s linked up with Your Old Droog for two different projects this year, Tha Wolf Of Wall St. and Tha YOD Fahim. These days, Fahim is putting in heavy hours with Montreal producer Nicholas Craven, and they’ve released two new collaborative EPs in the past month.

At the beginning of August, Fahim and Craven released their collaborative EP Dump Gawd: Shot Clock King. Today, they’ve followed it up with the new EP Dump Gawd: Shot Clock King Vol. 2. Droog shows up on a couple of tracks on the first EP. Fahim is the only rapper on the second. On both of them, he locks in hard over Craven’s expansive boom-bap production. Geography means very little in rap anymore, but it’s still interesting to hear an Atlanta rapper and a Montreal producer recording something that sounds so much like ’90s New York.

Fahim has uploaded both EPs to YouTube as long single-track streams. Here’s the first Dump Gawd: Shot Clock King EP:

And here’s the new one that just came out today:

You can buy both Dump Gawd: Shot Clock King EPs at Bandcamp.

