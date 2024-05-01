Twenty years after the release of the all-time classic Madvillainy, sonic mastermind Madlib remains busy. Jahari Massamba Unit, the duo of Madlib and Karriem Riggins, released their instrumental album YHWH Is Love two months ago. Later this month, Madlib and Freddie Gibbs are playing some special shows to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their Piñata album. Lately, Madlib has also been doing a whole lot of work with Brooklyn underground rap heavyweight Your Old Droog.

A few weeks ago, Madlib produced Your Old Droog’s single “DBZ,” which features Method Man and Denzel Curry and which was just one in a long string of Madlib/Droog tracks. Today, Madlib and Droog are teasing a collaborative album, and they’ve dropped another team-up with an always-sharp veteran. This time, it’s Black Thought, who has never let his Tonight Show day job prevent him from periodically reminding the world that he can still rap like a demon.

Madlib is the lead artist on the new track “REEKYOD,” and his heavy and organic beat earns its top billing. Black Thought is fully locked in with the track: “The Roots Crew flew to the moon and did a show there/ My coat made of camel, my slacks is made of mohair.” Droog sounds as comfortable as he always does: “It’s bugged, everybody’s a thug, no fuckin’ way/ Three-point turns, only time they bust a K.” Listen below.

“REEKYOD” is out now on Madlib’s Madlib Invazion label.